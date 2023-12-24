Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $511,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

