Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,463,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

