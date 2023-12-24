Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.4% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter.

FPX opened at $96.24 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $97.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

