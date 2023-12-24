Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,721 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,139 shares of company stock worth $5,817,157. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $242.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $244.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

