Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1,915.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after buying an additional 321,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,933,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,617,000 after buying an additional 265,935 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

