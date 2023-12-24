Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% in the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4 %

LRCX opened at $779.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $399.29 and a 52 week high of $784.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $660.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

