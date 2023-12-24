Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2,016.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.7% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $204,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average is $114.76. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

