Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 3,763 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Best Buy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 127,772 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

