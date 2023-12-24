Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 5,136 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

