Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 98,963 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,963 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VEA stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

