Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $4.09 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,583,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 256.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

