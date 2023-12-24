Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $142.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.