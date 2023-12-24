Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Head-To-Head Review

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) and Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank Group and Permanent TSB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Permanent TSB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.33%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Permanent TSB Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

74.7% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Permanent TSB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 7.85% 6.79% 0.86% Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Permanent TSB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $543.93 million 3.93 $196.29 million $1.67 30.99 Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.88) -2.17

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Permanent TSB Group. Permanent TSB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Permanent TSB Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans, such as SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, estatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services consisting of analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

