Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Graham Hetherington Acquires 1,743 Shares

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) insider Graham Hetherington acquired 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, for a total transaction of £20,724.27 ($26,210.03).

Graham Hetherington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Graham Hetherington acquired 2,650 shares of Indivior stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.07) per share, for a total transaction of £35,775 ($45,244.72).

Indivior Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:INDV opened at GBX 1,174 ($14.85) on Friday. Indivior PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,125 ($14.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,020 ($25.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,369.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,635.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -876.12, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.07.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

