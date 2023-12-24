Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INE shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

TSE INE opened at C$9.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.28. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.51 and a 12-month high of C$16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2900787 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -423.53%.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,947.06. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

