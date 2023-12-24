Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Acquired by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.27% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth $373,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1,024.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 14.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth about $623,000.

IAPR stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $262.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

