Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ INO opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.99. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

