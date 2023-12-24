Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.3 %
NASDAQ INO opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.99. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
