Insider Selling: Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) CAO Sells $11,860.00 in Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) CAO Eric Edward Dulany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $11,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $69,517.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

NYSE AMPY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $76.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 110.76% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 608,739 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,023,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 710,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 546,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 410,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,670,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.