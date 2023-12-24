Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells 3,206 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Marjorie Dickman sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $11,445.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,435.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.57 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

