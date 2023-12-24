Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Sells 4,676 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,676 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $11,315.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 643,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $2.47 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after buying an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,709,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

