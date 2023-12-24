Insider Selling: Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Sells $11,994.40 in Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $11,994.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,508.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Naama Halevi-Davidov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaltura alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 2,000 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $3,600.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,900 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $12,489.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,620 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $13,639.80.

On Monday, December 4th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 9,452 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $16,541.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,770 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $9,982.10.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,940 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $11,936.80.

On Friday, November 24th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 1,260 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $2,192.40.

On Thursday, November 16th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,794 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $14,029.20.

On Monday, November 13th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 2,591 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $4,534.25.

Kaltura Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.97 on Friday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.81% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 283.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 177.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 128.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,191,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 561.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,028,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 195.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLTR

About Kaltura

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.