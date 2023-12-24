Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $177.37 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.31 and a 12-month high of $186.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.53.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

