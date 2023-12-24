Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.9 %

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.53. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.31 and a 1 year high of $186.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.