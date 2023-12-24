Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $238.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Get Insulet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PODD

Insulet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $216.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.