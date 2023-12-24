Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 74,425 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $48.00. 30,095,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,830,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

