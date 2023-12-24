Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 6,630.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.87. 5,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $232.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $70.92.

About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

