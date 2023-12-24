Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Holdings Trimmed by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

