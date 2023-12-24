Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,664,000 after buying an additional 744,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,234,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCP stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.