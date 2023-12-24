Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

