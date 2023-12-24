Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.40% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

