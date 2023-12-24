Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,850 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Essex LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 157,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

