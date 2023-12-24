Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 325.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,002 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $62.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

