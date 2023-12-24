iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 113,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
STIP opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
