iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SHY opened at $81.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.