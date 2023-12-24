iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

