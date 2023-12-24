iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

