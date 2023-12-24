iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after buying an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

