iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 151.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,760 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 104,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,607,188 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

