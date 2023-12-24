iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,035. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

