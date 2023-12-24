iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stake Reduced by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 4.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,262,000 after purchasing an additional 695,295 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,324,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,585,000 after buying an additional 31,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after buying an additional 179,048 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,868,000 after buying an additional 263,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 495,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,437,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT opened at $104.94 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $83.36 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

