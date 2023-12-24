iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,550,105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0799 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

