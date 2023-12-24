iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

