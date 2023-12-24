iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

