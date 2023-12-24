iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $24,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,065,000 after buying an additional 1,977,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 191.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,349,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,565,000 after buying an additional 1,542,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 624,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

