iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,354 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 3.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405,917 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 471,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $50.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.