iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

