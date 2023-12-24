iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,524 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.86% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $116,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $37.39.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

