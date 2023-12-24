iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $90.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

