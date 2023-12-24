iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lessened by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

