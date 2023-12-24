iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $39,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Brogan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $156.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average is $144.71. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.